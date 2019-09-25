Homecoming Queen Gives Crown To Classmate With Special Needs

Heartfelt moment shared on the football field

September 25, 2019
High School homecoming is filled with such fun! Football, parades and memories built.

For two High school Seniors at S&S High School in Sadler, Texas that were nominated for Homecoming queens, homecoming night will be a memory cherished for a lifetime.  As the winning queen gave her crown up to her running mate with special needs.

 

Last, Friday Trinity Arringtton and Emily Petty who were both running as homecoming queens, hit the field as the court was announced.

Trinity said, “I didn’t think I was going to win.  I told everyone to vote for Emily.”

When Trinity was announced as the winner she was surprised, and decided to give her crown to her friend Emily.

Trinity and Emily have been friends for almost a year. They met by spending time during lunch in the special education classroom.

Both Trinity and Emily agree that will be a night they will never forget. They said It’s a bond they built as they waved at everyone as they shared the title.

Via: Fox News- KXII

