‘Home Alone’ Fan Shares A Neat Story Of Joe Pesci

Home Alone is a classic Christmas film, of a young boy Kevin McCalister who is left home alone over the holidays. He protects his house from two burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern that are determined to break in. A Home Alone fan went to twitter to share a neat story of when he ran into one of the characters at the airport when he was a young boy.

Twitter user @RodBlackhurst shared the story on the social media site.

Back in 1992 he was 12-years-old and fan of the ‘Home Alone’ film. When he saw star Joe Pesci at the Newark airport, he went to ask for an autograph.

In 1992 I was 12. My dad and I were in the Newark airport. I saw Joe Pesci and recognized him from HOME ALONE. I went up to him to ask for his autograph. Joe asked me who my favorite actor was. I said he was. He handed me a crisp $100 and said "That's the right answer, kid". — Rod Blackhurst (@rodblackhurst) December 10, 2019

Twitter user @RodBlackhurst shared memorable childhood experience caused a domino effect and other twitter users started sharing their encounters with celebrities they have encountered.

Via: Times