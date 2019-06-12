[Video] Keanu Reeves Hilariously Voices New ‘Toy Story 4’ Character

With the release ‘Toy Story 4’ only days away, the anticipation is reaching new heights. As early reviews begin to trickle in, it seems many are happy with what the beloved gang of Pixar characters are up to in this installment. However, one character may have stolen the show; Duke Caboom, who is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves.

TOY STORY 4: Only Pixar at the top of their game can make a third sequel to a franchise about living toys that’s a poignant look at learning to prioritize your own happiness over the happiness of others. Also: feels as definitively final as 3 did. Keanu Reeves steals it all. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) June 7, 2019

Keanu Reeves is certainly on a hot streak, with the release of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and his surprise cameo in the Netflix movie, ‘Always Be My Maybe.’ Now his cameo in ‘Toy Story 4’ is apparently stealing the show, as only Keanu Reeves can do.

A few things about #ToyStory4 :

The level of animation that @Pixar has achieved in this film is astounding.#KeanuReeves is so awesome as Duke Caboom.

The theater we saw it in was a bit dusty...

And i loved the entire movie. So well done. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/u5ExEZBf6w — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 7, 2019

Duke Caboom, the character Reeves plays, is a toy from the 1970’s based on the life of the fictional “Canada’s Greatest Showman.” In a new video showing behind the scenes of ‘Toy Story 4,’ Reeves again takes away the spotlight, as the clip shows him hilariously reading his lines. Keanu Reeve’s part in the video comes at the 8-minute mark, 12-second mark.

Video of EXCLUSIVE! Behind the scenes &quot;TOY STORY 4&quot; Tom Hanks BTS Keanu Reeves

‘Toy Story 4’ hits theaters June 20th. The film is directed by Josh Cooley and will see the return of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Annie Potts, along with new comers; Tony Hale, Michael Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. However, it is Keanu Reeves that people can’t stop talking about.

Via BGR