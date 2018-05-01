Highways 121 and 360 Interchange Construction Is Done

In 2016, the $61 million construction project to add new connectors for Highways 114, 121 and 360 began.

NBC 5 reports a ribbon-cutting ceremony was set for 10 a.m. today at the parking lot of Skate Town (2330 William D. Tate Ave) in Grapevine for the opening of Tarrant County's NEW State Highway 121 and 360 interchange, which concluded 7 months ahead of schedule.

Currently, Tarrant County's State Highway 199 project, between Lake Worth and Azle, continues. Completion is set for next year.

In addition, Tarrant County is preparing for another construction project on I-820 between Randol Mill Road and Northeast exchange, which should begin soon.