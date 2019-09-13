Video Of High School Coach Clotheslining Streaker At A Football Game Goes Viral

September 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
high school football game

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Sports

Streaking during a sporting event isn’t the wisest thing to do, but someone’s always going to try. 

Last Friday, a pair of students tried to run across the football field in the middle of the game. One wore all white while the other ran across without a shirt on. 

The two of them would have made it the full 100 yards; that was until one of the football coaches stepped in to put an end to their shenanigans. Video taken from the game shows one of the students getting clotheslined by a coach and being dragged off the field.

Don’t try this at home kids, it typically never works and there are always consequences. Check out the video below. 

This high school strength coach has waited his entire life for this hit @redlineradio (Via @davidamborghini)

A post shared by Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) on

Via: Total Pro Sports

Tags: 
Streaker
students
Clotheslined
Coach
Football
high school

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes