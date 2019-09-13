Video Of High School Coach Clotheslining Streaker At A Football Game Goes Viral

Streaking during a sporting event isn’t the wisest thing to do, but someone’s always going to try.

Last Friday, a pair of students tried to run across the football field in the middle of the game. One wore all white while the other ran across without a shirt on.

The two of them would have made it the full 100 yards; that was until one of the football coaches stepped in to put an end to their shenanigans. Video taken from the game shows one of the students getting clotheslined by a coach and being dragged off the field.

Don’t try this at home kids, it typically never works and there are always consequences. Check out the video below.

Via: Total Pro Sports