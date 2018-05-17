Here's A List Of The Cleanest Gas Station Restrooms In Each State
Road trips are awesome, but we can all agree there are some major downsides to cross-country adventures. Namely, the bathroom situation...
You never know exactly what you're getting yourself into when you pull over into a middle-of-nowhere rest stop. Luckily, GasBuddy has released a list of the highest rated gas station restrooms for each state. There's no guarantee of a clean restroom on the road, but this list should, at least, help you steer clear of the real disaster zones.
FULL LIST
Alaska - Tesoro
Alabama - MAPCO
Arkansas - Kum & Go
Arizona - QuikTrip
California - Quik Stop
Colorado - Kum & Go
Connecticut - Cumberland Farms
Delaware - Wawa
Florida - Wawa
Georgia - QuikTrip
Iowa - Cenex
Idaho - Chevron
Illinois - Kelley's Market
Indiana - Casey's General Store
Kansas - QuikTrip
Kentucky - Pilot
Louisiana - RaceTrac
Massachusetts - Cumberland Farms
Maryland - Wawa
Maine - Irving
Michigan - Holiday
Minnesota - Kwik Trip
Missouri - QuikTrip
Mississippi - Marathon
Montana - Cenex
North Carolina - QuikTrip
North Dakota - Casey's General Store
Nebraska - Kum & Go
New Hampshire - Irving
New Jersey - Wawa
New Mexico - Chevron
Nevada - Maverik
New York - 7-Eleven
Ohio - Sheetz
Oklahoma - QuikTrip
Oregon - Chevron
Pennsylvania - Wawa
Rhode Island - Cumberland Farms
South Carolina - QuikTrip
South Dakota - Sinclair
Tennessee - Weigel's
Texas - Buc-ee's
Utah - Maverik
Virginia - Wawa
Vermont - Mobil
Washington - Mobil
Wisconsin - Kwik Trip
West Virginia - Sheetz
Wyoming - Maverik
Hawaii - Shell
Via GasBuddy