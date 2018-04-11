Here's How You Can View Facebook's Ad Profile of Yourself

Although it reads like a claim you might later find is false, this indeed is true. You can view your Facebook profile ad of yourself that shows your political affiliation among other demographics. This isn't new though. In fact, you could always see this ad profile, but many people know about it. Luckily for you, it's a very simple process that'll have you viewing your ad profile in no time.

According to WFAA, here are step-by-step instructions for finding this ad profile of yourself: go to Settings > account settings > ads > your information > your categories > US Politics.

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress, users are wanting to know more information such as what online actions gather what data. This also includes why you're seeing the ads that you're seeing.

