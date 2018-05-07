Local,Teacher,Appreciation,Day,Week,May,7th,8th,11th,2018,DFW,Food,Free,Deals,List,Guide,100.3 Jack FM

Here's All The Great Deals For Teacher Appreciation Day

May 7, 2018
Its National Teacher Appreciation week and there's a bunch of restaurants throughout DFW that are offing some great deals for teachers. Tomorrow is National Appreciation Day, which means Tuesday is your best day to take advantage of a host of great deals and even some free food, if you know where to look.

If your an educator then check out the list below to find out where to get some free food and discounts, just remember to bring your faculty ID...

1.Chick-fil-A

Between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Teachers can grab a free Chick-fil-A sandwich at select locations.

2.Chipotle

If you've got a buddy with you, you can take advantage of Chipotle's buy one get one free deal on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos, starting at 3 p.m.

3.Cici's Pizza

If pizza is more up your alley, head on over to Cici's on Tuesday for a free adult buffet. Just make sure to bring the coupon below.

4.Raising Cane's

From 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, teachers and faculty can get one free box combo either in-store or at the driver through. Cane's also said that the deal will extend to homeschool teachers and child care professionals.

