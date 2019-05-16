Someone Put A Baby Filter Over The Cast Of ‘The Office’ And They Couldn’t Look More Adorable

Do you ever get tired of seeing everyone on Facebook and Instagram using the same filter?

It's about time someone used a filter for something good. A Reddit user posted pictures of the cast of ‘The Office’ using the baby filter on Snapchat. If your first thought is "they might look creepy", guess again because they’re all cute.

These pictures are so perfect you can just imagine Jim and Pam hanging out on the playground together. Check out pictures down below. What other TV casts would look cute as babies, Friends, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory?

personagens de the office com o filtro de criança do snapchat pic.twitter.com/I2YsGXglIx — rodrigo gianesi (@rodrigogianesi) May 10, 2019

Via: Bored Panda