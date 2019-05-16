Someone Put A Baby Filter Over The Cast Of ‘The Office’ And They Couldn’t Look More Adorable

May 16, 2019
Billy Kidd
Steve Carell

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Do you ever get tired of seeing everyone on Facebook and Instagram using the same filter? 

It's about time someone used a filter for something good. A Reddit user posted pictures of the cast of ‘The Office’ using the baby filter on Snapchat. If your first thought is "they might look creepy", guess again because they’re all cute.

These pictures are so perfect you can just imagine Jim and Pam hanging out on the playground together. Check out pictures down below. What other TV casts would look cute as babies, Friends, Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory? 

Whoever is making these, please, for the sake of all things good, keep doing it.

A post shared by Chachabacha Books (@chachabachabooks) on

Via: Bored Panda

