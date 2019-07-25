Here’s How Much Top Social Media Influencers Get Paid

Say...WHAT?!?!?

July 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Anthony Behar

Photo Credit: Anthony Behar

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Pop
Shows

They make HOW MUCH?!?!?

Hopper HQ (an automated Instagram scheduler) put together a 2018 Instagram Rich List that lays out how much celebrities get for each one of their sponsored posts.  Remember: this is per post!  By the way, it's a $1 billion influencer market out there: and it's expected to double in value this year.

Here's the list:

1. Kylie Jenner: 112 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $1,000,000; her net worth is $900,000) 

thanks @voguemagazine ✨

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on


2. Selena Gomez: 139 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $800,000) 

I wanna hold you when I’m not supposed to...

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


3. Cristiano Ronaldo: 137 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $750,000) 

Excited to be back in China! Ready to inspire the future of football ---- ⚽️ #NikeFootball #CR7 #CR7Tour

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on


4. Kim Kardashian West: 114 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $720,000) 

--

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on


5. Beyoncé Knowles: 116 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $700,000) 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on


6. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: 111 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $650,000) 

Been my inside joke for years now, but if you’re ever in a conversation with me and I hit you with the “I love you” sign ---- and follow it up with a “I gotchu bruddaaah” or “I gotchu sistaaaah” with a wink and a big smile, then just know that you’re breathing rarefied air and officially in my inner circle of love, trust and fun devilish ways. Miss ya uncle. #SuperflySpirit #FamilyTradition ----⭕️--

A post shared by therock (@therock) on


7. Justin Bieber: 101 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $650,000) 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


8. Neymar da Silva Santos: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $600,000) 

DREAM CHASER !

A post shared by 3n310ta ---- -- neymarjr (@neymarjr) on


9. Lionel Messi: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $500,000) 

----⚽️

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on


10. Kendall Jenner: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $500,000) 

CANNES @chopard @maryphillips @jenatkinhair @marnixmarni

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Source: CNBC

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
CNBC
Social Media Influencers

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes