Here’s How Much Top Social Media Influencers Get Paid

They make HOW MUCH?!?!?

Hopper HQ (an automated Instagram scheduler) put together a 2018 Instagram Rich List that lays out how much celebrities get for each one of their sponsored posts. Remember: this is per post! By the way, it's a $1 billion influencer market out there: and it's expected to double in value this year.

Here's the list:

1. Kylie Jenner: 112 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $1,000,000; her net worth is $900,000)

2. Selena Gomez: 139 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $800,000)3. Cristiano Ronaldo: 137 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $750,000)4. Kim Kardashian West: 114 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $720,000)5. Beyoncé Knowles: 116 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $700,000)6. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: 111 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $650,000)7. Justin Bieber: 101 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $650,000)8. Neymar da Silva Santos: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $600,000)9. Lionel Messi: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $500,000)10. Kendall Jenner: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $500,000)

Source: CNBC

