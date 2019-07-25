Here’s How Much Top Social Media Influencers Get Paid
Say...WHAT?!?!?
They make HOW MUCH?!?!?
Hopper HQ (an automated Instagram scheduler) put together a 2018 Instagram Rich List that lays out how much celebrities get for each one of their sponsored posts. Remember: this is per post! By the way, it's a $1 billion influencer market out there: and it's expected to double in value this year.
Here's the list:
1. Kylie Jenner: 112 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $1,000,000; her net worth is $900,000)
2. Selena Gomez: 139 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $800,000)
3. Cristiano Ronaldo: 137 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $750,000)
Excited to be back in China! Ready to inspire the future of football ---- ⚽️ #NikeFootball #CR7 #CR7Tour
4. Kim Kardashian West: 114 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $720,000)
5. Beyoncé Knowles: 116 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $700,000)
6. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: 111 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $650,000)
Been my inside joke for years now, but if you’re ever in a conversation with me and I hit you with the “I love you” sign ---- and follow it up with a “I gotchu bruddaaah” or “I gotchu sistaaaah” with a wink and a big smile, then just know that you’re breathing rarefied air and officially in my inner circle of love, trust and fun devilish ways. Miss ya uncle. #SuperflySpirit #FamilyTradition ----⭕️--
7. Justin Bieber: 101 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $650,000)
8. Neymar da Silva Santos: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $600,000)
9. Lionel Messi: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $500,000)
10. Kendall Jenner: 100 million Instagram followers (estimated cost per sponsored post: $500,000)
Source: CNBC