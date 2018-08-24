Here Is The Reason Why You've Seen So Many Crickets Out

If you have seen so many crickets near your home, a business or in a parking lot, you're not alone.

Well, first thing's first, these crickets are called the Texas Field Cricket.

They usually swarm at the end of the summer. How? It has to do with the precipitation. In other words, when we have a long, dry summer and rain comes along, the crickets start to mate and have a cricket explosion.

"Although crickets can be locally abundant in any year, numbers appear to be highest in August and September when a summer drought is broken by rainfall and cooler weather," says the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Crickets will swarm an area for roughly two weeks, but the agency gave tips on how to stop them.

"Reducing outdoor lights is the first, and most important, step in a cricket control program," says the agency.

They mentioned to seal any doors, windows, garage doors where crickets can sneak in and watch out for dirty laundry. Crickets are known to be in places that are soiled or sweaty.

