Here Is The 2020 Coachella Lineup
There's a little bit of something for everybody.
For the 21st year, the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is happening at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 10th-12th and April 17th-19th.
It's easy to understand why Weekend 1 passes have already sold out in the advance sale over the summer: Rage Against The Machine is reuniting! Weekend 2 tickets go on sale this Monday (1/6/20) at 12 noon (you have to register in advance, though!).
To make your life a little easier, oh Jack FM listener, I've highlighted the artists who will probably spark your interest the most (especially if you enjoy Angela Chase's "Whatever, Nevermind" every Thursday night at 6:00pm):
(Sandy) Alex G
100 gecs
21 Savage
88rising’s Double Happiness
Adam Port
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Altın Gün
Amber Mark
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anitta
ANNA
Anna Calvi
Ari Lennox
Aya Nakamura
BADBADNOTGOOD
Banda MS
beabadoobee
Beach Bunny
Beach Goons
Bedouin
Big Sean
Big Wild
BIGBANG
Bishop Briggs
black midi
Black Pumas
Black Coffee
BROCKHAMPTON
Calvin Harris
Caribou
Cariño
Carly Rae Jepsen (remember, "Call Me Maybe?")
Cashmere Cat
Channel Tres
Charli XCX
Chelsea Cutler
Chicano Batman
Chris Liebing
City Girls
Code Orange
Conan Gray
Crumb
Cuco
DaBaby
Damian Lazarus
Daniel Caesar
Danny Elfman (lead singer of Oingo Boingo & composer of just about every Tim Burton film)
Daphni
Dave
Denzel Curry
Detlef
Disclosure
Dixon
DJ Koze
DJ Lord
Doja Cat
Dom Dolla
Duck Sauce
Duke Dumont
Ed Maverick
ela minus
Ellen Allien
Emo Nite
Emotional Oranges
Epik High
Erick Morillo
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim ("The Rockafeller Skank" and "Praise You," anyone?)
FKA twigs
Floating Points
Flume
Fontaines D.C.
Frank Ocean
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Friendly Fires
GG Magree
girl in red
Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
GRiZ
Guy Laliberté
Hatsune Miku
Hayden James
Hot Chip
IDLES
Inner Wave
J.I.D
Jai Wolf
Jayda G
Jessie Reyez
Joji
Kim Petras
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Koffee
Kruder & Dorfmeister
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Kyle Watson
Kynda Black
L’Impératrice
Lana Del Rey
Lane 8
Lauren Daigle
Ленинград (Leningrad)
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lil Uzi Vert
Lost Kings
Louis The Child
Luttrell
Madeon
Malaa
Mannequin Pussy
Mariah the Scientist
Marina
Masego
Matoma
Megan Thee Stallion
Melé
MIKA
Monolink
Mura Masa
NIKI
Nilüfer Yanya
Noname
Olivia O’Brien
Omar Apollo
ONYVAA
Orville Peck
Pabllo Vittar
Paco Osuna
Peggy Gou
Pink Sweat$
Princess Nokia
PUP
Rage Against the Machine (TOTALLY worth the trip!)
Raveena
Rex Orange County
Rich Brian
Roddy Ricch
Run The Jewels
Sahar Z
Sama’
Sampa The Great
Sara Landry
Sasha Sloan
Satori
SebastiAn
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Skegss
SLANDER
Sleaford Mods
slowthai
Snail Mail
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
Swae Lee
Tchami
Testpilot
The Chats
The Comet Is Coming
The HU
The Martinez Brothers
The Murder Capital
The Regrettes
Thom Yorke | Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (Radiohead's lead singer)
Tiga
TNGHT
TOKiMONSTA
Travis Scott
Viagra Boys
VNSSA
Weyes Blood
Whipped Cream
Yaeji
YBN Cordae
YUNGBLUD
Weekend 1 is sold out -- Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020
Source: The Press-Enterprise