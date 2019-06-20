Here Are The Top Texas Brands That Texans Love To Brag About

Or GuideLive pal Sarah Blaskovich wrote an excellent article recently: "9 brands that Texans love to love." I'd like to put a different spin on it, though: how about we talk about the top Texas brands that Texans love to brag about?

I'm sure you'd agree with most of these (even if one of them has been sold...ahem, Whataburger, ahem)!

Blue Bell: this 100-year-old Brenham, Texas staple is the fourth-highest selling ice cream in the United States.

Buc-ee's: sure, you could brag about their immaculate (and spacy) bathrooms, but their selection of food and fun stuff makes this the best rest stop you will ever find.

Shiner: I was so excited when I was watching (the Academy Award-nominated) Hell or High Water a few years ago and saw Jeff Bridges' character Marcus Hamilton buy (and passionately drink) a 6-pack of Shiner, that I could hardly contain myself. There are some excellent local brews, but none are 108 years of tradition.

H-E-B: even though we don't have any locations in the DFW area (really, Butt family?), this list would be incomplete without at least mentioning this excellent grocery store chain.

Yeti: like an iPhone or a Tesla, it's cool to own an Austin-made Yeti.

Whataburger: you don't even need to see the letters to know that someone is holding a Whataburger bag: the orange and white stripes give it away. Oh, and they have the best fast food burgers ever.

Dr. Pepper: straight outta Waco, baby! Out of a fountain is excellent, but (pure cane sugar) Dr. Pepper out of a bottle is bliss.

Southwest Airlines: whether it be the flight attendants' lighthearted feel, the opportunity to pick your own seat, or the reasonable prices...this airline is tops.

Dallas Cowboys: America's team. Worth $5 billion. The most famous cheerleaders ever. Really...need I say more?

