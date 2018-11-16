Here Are The Top 20 Christmas Movies To Watch During The Christmas Holidays
As Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming sooner than you think, here are the top 20 movies to watch with the whole family.
This could also be something to watch while your kids are out of school for Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, for some movies at least:
20. The Santa Clause
19. Gremlins
18. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
17. Scrooged
16. Die Hard
15. Miracle on 34th Street
14. White Christmas
13. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12. Trading Places
11. Home Alone
10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9. The Year Without Santa Claus
8. The Muppet Christmas Carol
7. Bad Santa (more for parents for this movie)
6. Love Actually
5. How The Grinch Stole Christmas
4. Elf
3. A Charlie Brown Christmas
2. A Christmas Story
1. It's a Wonderful Life
What other Christmas movies you like to watch?
via Entertainment Weekly