Here Are The Top 10 Fastest Speeding Tickets In DFW

I know, you and I have seen people speeding on our highways in North Texas, but imagine seeing someone going 86 OVER the limit? That's quite fast and dangerous!

Below are the Top 10 fastest speeding tickets in North Texas and there locations:

10: A 2010 Infiniti G37 clocking at 134 mph in a 60 mph in Frisco's Dallas North Tollway

9: A Honda CBR clocking at 134 in a 70 on 75 Central and Bush Turnpike

8: A 2017 Subaru WRX going 134 in a 70 on 75 Central in Allen

7: A 2015 Chevy Corvette clocking at 134 in a 55 on Highway 121 in Lewisville

6: A 2012 Chevy SS going 135 in a 75 on I-635 in Farmers Branch

You thought that was crazy, check out the top 5:

5: 2016 Cadillac CTS clocking at 136 on a 55 on Highway 66, close to Lake Ray Hubbard bridge in Rowlett

4: 2018 BMW M3 clocking at 138 in a 70 on Bush Turnpike and Coit

3: 2007 Honda motorcycle going 145 in a 60 in Plano on Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive

2: 2013 Ford F150 going 150 in a 65 at Chisholm Trail Parkway and Altamesa in Fort Worth

1: The Fastest in North Texas and fifth in the state was a 2002 Honda CBR clocking in at 156 on a 70 on Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth

People are crazy out there! Please drive safe North Texas.

via Dallas News