Here Are The Stories Behind Every Song On Nirvana's Breakout Album: Nevermind

We're looking back at the great stories behind one of the most iconic music albums of all time.

It is well known that Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind' catapulted the band to become a voice of a whole generation changing the the sound of grunge AND rock music forever.

Kerrang examines each song in depth, incuding hidden track Endless, Nameless.

SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT

Kurt Cobain says he had been trying to write "the ultimate pop song" grabbing inspiration from The Pixies. “I connected with that band so heavily… We used their sense of dynamics, being soft and quiet and then loud and hard.”

Hanna later recalls: “Kurt introduced it by saying, ‘Hey Butch, we got some new songs for you, and we also got Dave Grohl – he’s the best drummer in the world!’ Then they clicked into Teen Spirit, with the scratchy guitar at the start. It was so fucking distorted, I could barely hear anything. But underneath the fuzz, I could hear ‘Hello, Hello’, melodies and chord structures. And even though the recording was terrible, I was super excited.”

IN BLOOM

The band worked on this track during the Smart Studios sessions for mooted second Sub Pop Album and hadn't come into fruition.

It was the very first song they worked on for the Nevermind album. “I was familiar with it because we’d worked on it for Sub Pop,” Butch told VH1’s Classic Albums. “I thought it would be good to start with a song where I was familiar with the arrangements.”

Dave Grohl had arrived and was capable of "delivering harmonies to Kurt’s lead vocals, which he first tried out on In Bloom’s woozy, summery chorus, lending the song its high notes."

COME AS YOU ARE

The band's second single this track had its music come first. “Kurt was nervous about Come As You Are, because it was too similar to a Killing Joke song,” Nirvana manager Danny Goldberg told author Carrie Borzillo, “but we all thought it was the better song to go with.”

