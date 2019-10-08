Henry Winkler Says He’s Been Feuding With Tom Hanks For The Last 30 Years

Who would have thought that the two nicest guys in Hollywood don’t get along?

While appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', ‘Barry’ actor Henry Winkler talked about the time he worked with Tom Hanks while directing the movie ‘Turner & Hooch’. Winkler said he was fired as director after only working on the project for 13 days.

“I was directing that movie for 13 days and then I was called into producer Jeff Katzenberg’s office and he said, ‘You have everything with you? Go home,’ ”

Winkler didn’t reveal what role Hanks had in his firing, but has made comments in the past about their ongoing feud. In 1993 Winkler did an interview with People, where he said that he and Hanks didn’t get along during their time on set.

“Let’s just say I got along better with Hooch than I did with Turner.”

The odds of seeing these two in a movie together are slim to none.

Via: The Inquisitor