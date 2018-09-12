Henry Cavill Will No Longer Play Superman

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Warner Bros. is parting ways with Henry Cavill. The studio has been in negotiations with Cavill for some time and had been trying to extend his contract to appear as Superman in future installments.

Warner Bros. was apparently trying to get Cavill to make a cameo appearance in their upcoming superhero film Shazam! but never reached a deal. Henry Cavill only played Superman in three different movies, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Henry Cavill recently signed a deal with Netflix to star in a new series titled The Witcher.

Are you going to miss seeing Henry Cavill as Superman, or are you glad that he’ll no longer be the man of steel?