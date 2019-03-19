Help Billy Kidd Decide: Winger or P!nk?

Since when is having too many concerts a problem? Well this weekend actually!

Winger is coming to Lava Cantina this Sunday. P!nk is coming to the AAC, also this Sunday. So which concert do I choose?

I’m an 80s hard rock guy so seeing Winger would be pretty awesome. But then again, I saw them when they came through last year. I’ve never seen P!nk before but from what I’ve seen on TV performances, she puts on a great show.

This a big dilemma, so help me out. Which concert do you think I should attend??