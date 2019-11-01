Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Craziest Halloween Costume Yet

At this point in her career, Heidi Klum is best known for her extravagant Halloween costumes.

Every year she somehow outdoes herself, and this year was no different. The 46-year-old model unveiled her most intricate and goriest costume yet, Frankenstein.

#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

She posted several videos throughout the day on Instagram showing just detailed her costume is. Her Frankenstein featured metal wires and bolts, faux wounds, and guts and brains spilling out.

#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

The whole costume took 12-hours to put together. She started getting ready with her team at 10 AM and by midnight she debuted her magnificent costume at her annual Halloween bash.

#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 31, 2019 at 4:45pm PDT

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle