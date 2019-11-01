Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Craziest Halloween Costume Yet

This was her most intricate and goriest costume yet

November 1, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Heidi Klum

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

At this point in her career, Heidi Klum is best known for her extravagant Halloween costumes. 

Every year she somehow outdoes herself, and this year was no different. The 46-year-old model unveiled her most intricate and goriest costume yet, Frankenstein. 

#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

She posted several videos throughout the day on Instagram showing just detailed her costume is. Her Frankenstein featured metal wires and bolts, faux wounds, and guts and brains spilling out.

#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

The whole costume took 12-hours to put together. She started getting ready with her team at 10 AM and by midnight she debuted her magnificent costume at her annual Halloween bash. 

#heidiklumhalloween2019 #heidiklumhalloween

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle

Tags: 
Heidi Klum
Halloween Costume
12-Hours
extravagant
intricate
Gory
frankenstein