Heather Locklear Hospitalized For Psych Evaluation

Actress Heather Locklear has been hospitalized and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Locklear was hospitalized after allegedly threatening to kill herself.

Authorities responded to a 911 call on Sunday afternoon, made by a concerned family member. In the dispatch audio, which you can listen to here, the caller claims Locklear was acting erratically and searching for a gun.

A source close to the family claims that Heather's mother made the 911 call. The source says Heather's parents came to her house, only making the call after she got violent, allegedly choking her mother and hitting her father.

After police and fire and rescue arrived at Locklear's home, they quickly transported her to a hospital.

Via TMZ