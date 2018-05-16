HBO To Release Documentary On Adnan Syed Case From 'Serial' Podcast

If you're a fan of true crime and haven't heard about the Adnan Syed case you're in luck!

HBO is teaming up with Sky to produce a 4 hour documentary on the infamous case which inspired the popular podcast series 'Serial.' The doc series will be directed by Academy Award nominee Amy Berg.

“The Case Against Adnan Syed” will explore the 1999 disappearance of murder of 18-year-old Baltimore County high school student Hae Min Lee. Andan Syed, Lee's ex-boyfriend, was eventually convicted of the murder.

Much like the Netflix hit "Making a Murderer," the HBO doc will re-examine the disappearance, original investigation, and the events leading up to Syed's new upcoming trial. The series promisees to give “ground-breaking revelations that challenge the state’s case.”

If you haven't heard the original podcast you can check it out here.

Via Variety