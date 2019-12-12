HBO Max Developing 'National Lampoon's Vacation' TV Series

This week, HBO Max announced a series based on "National Lampoon's Vacation" is in development.

The series, which is being titled "The Griswolds", will revolve around the family home from vacation and will explore their lives in the suburbs of modern-day Chicago.

The show will also see the return of Johnny Galecki who played Russ Griswold in "Christmas Vacation" but this time only as an executive producer.

HBO Max is set to drop in May but a release date for the series has yet to be revealed.

-story via variety.com