Naomi Watts Is Heading To Westeros, As HBO Confirms She Will Be Part Of Cast For 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

Naomi Watts is off to Westeros, as the famed actress is reportedly signed on to be a part of the new ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel. Watts is the first actor attached to the untitled project, as it is considered a big get for HBO and its new spin off series.

Naomi Watt’s character is described in a press release as, ‘a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.’ Not much else has been reported on the new series. All that is known at this time is that it is set thousands of years before ‘Game of Thrones.’

HBO has previously said that the new show will, ‘chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.’ It will also tell plenty of new origin stories for new characters, along with characters from the original show.

While the prequel doesn’t have a book to go off of as reference, producer and screenwriter Jane Goldman will work closely with series creator, George R.R. Martin in writing the new series. Goldman has previously worked on the ‘Kingsman’ Franchise, along with ‘X-Men: First Class.’

HBO has kept the new series under wraps for the most part thus far. With the news that Naomi Watts is now attached, hopefully more actors, possible title, and air date will be announced next.

Via USA Today