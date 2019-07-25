HBO Finally Responds To Final Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Backlash

‘The Chief Of Programming Also Spoke On The Upcoming ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

July 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Game_of_Thrones

Frazer Harrison / Staff

‘Game of Thrones’ has been over since May, yet fans are still frustrated over the final season. HBO has been silent on fan petitions for a do-over thus far. That is until now, when HBO chief of programming said on Wednesday the company has had considered remaking the story many have called a disappointment.

While it has been months since the final epoxide of ‘Game of Thrones’ aired, some fans haven’t gotten over their anger with the ending. That seems to be the problem, according to chief of programing, Casey Bloys. Bloys said there are a few downsides to having a hugely popular show, including strong opinions from fans on a satisfying ending.

‘Game of Thrones’ may be over, but there is still plenty of content from the series on the way. The prequel starring Naomi Watts has already begun shooting, and the first episode is done shooting. Bloys said the dailies from the prequel look “really good,” and when asked if fan reaction will impact the new show Bloys answered “not at all.”

Some fans may still be upset with the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ but many have gotten over it, including Emmy voters. The hit show’s final season brought in a record 32 nominations. With the new show coming, it seems ‘Game of Thrones’ mania isn’t going anywhere.

Via USA Today

