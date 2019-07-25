HBO Finally Responds To Final Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Backlash

‘Game of Thrones’ has been over since May, yet fans are still frustrated over the final season. HBO has been silent on fan petitions for a do-over thus far. That is until now, when HBO chief of programming said on Wednesday the company has had considered remaking the story many have called a disappointment.

A 'Game of Thrones' final season do-over? HBO chief says no https://t.co/pCbw7E1qoI via @USATODAY — RamZar (@RamZar1) July 25, 2019

While it has been months since the final epoxide of ‘Game of Thrones’ aired, some fans haven’t gotten over their anger with the ending. That seems to be the problem, according to chief of programing, Casey Bloys. Bloys said there are a few downsides to having a hugely popular show, including strong opinions from fans on a satisfying ending.

HBO confirms the #GameofThrones prequel pilot had wrapped filming



(via @EW) pic.twitter.com/1fB0NZGuTG — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) July 24, 2019

‘Game of Thrones’ may be over, but there is still plenty of content from the series on the way. The prequel starring Naomi Watts has already begun shooting, and the first episode is done shooting. Bloys said the dailies from the prequel look “really good,” and when asked if fan reaction will impact the new show Bloys answered “not at all.”

Some fans may still be upset with the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ but many have gotten over it, including Emmy voters. The hit show’s final season brought in a record 32 nominations. With the new show coming, it seems ‘Game of Thrones’ mania isn’t going anywhere.

Via USA Today