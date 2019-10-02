Houston Hat Company Is Now Making An Astros/Cowboys Hat

This new hat from the Baytown Hat Co. doesn’t seem to be helping the Dallas/ Houston rivalry.

Owner Erick Lee Gonzalez came up with an idea to represent both Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys fans at the same time. His new hat design combined both the Houston Astros star with the Dallas Cowboys star.

He’s calling the new hat the “StroBoys”. So far the hat has been met with praise and criticism. Gonzalez says he’s sold out already and can’t keep up with the demand.

"It took off like wildfire. I'm literally selling faster than I can make them right now. I saw a lot of people were extremely upset about it and some loved it. I have a business mindset and I know controversy sells."

What do you think of the ‘StroBoys’ hat?

Via: Houston Chronicle