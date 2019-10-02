Houston Hat Company Is Now Making An Astros/Cowboys Hat

October 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Houston Astros Hat

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Newsletter Features
Sports
Trending

This new hat from the Baytown Hat Co. doesn’t seem to be helping the Dallas/ Houston rivalry.

Owner Erick Lee Gonzalez came up with an idea to represent both Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys fans at the same time. His new hat design combined both the Houston Astros star with the Dallas Cowboys star. 

The infamous #StroBoys hats ------ www.baytownhatco.com #baytownhatco #senorcavesonemicheladamix #hechoenbaytown #cowboys #dc4l #stros #houston #dallas

A post shared by Erick L. Gonzalez (@baytownhatco) on

He’s calling the new hat the “StroBoys”. So far the hat has been met with praise and criticism. Gonzalez says he’s sold out already and can’t keep up with the demand.

"It took off like wildfire. I'm literally selling faster than I can make them right now. I saw a lot of people were extremely upset about it and some loved it. I have a business mindset and I know controversy sells."

What do you think of the ‘StroBoys’ hat? 

Via: Houston Chronicle 

Tags: 
StroBoys
Dallas Cowboys
houston astros
Hat
Sports Teams
Sold Out

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes