Hasbro Has Re-Released The Original 1970s Star Wars Action Figures

May 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Do you know how much a Darth Vader or a Boba Fett action figure from the ‘70s and ‘80s is worth today? Enough to fund your daughter's wedding. 

Now you can re-live part of your childhood as Hasbro is re-releasing 6 of the original Kenner Star Wars action figures from the 1970s. These classic figures are are a Target exclusive. Lucky for you these vintage toys won't break the bank as they are only being sold for $9.99.

The collection includes Luke, Han, Leia, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and Darth Vader. Even the box these retro toys come in is similar to the original packaging from the ‘70s.

Hasbro purchased Kenner the original producer of Star Wars toys back in 1991. Will you be adding these classic toys to your ever growing Star Wars collection?  

Via: Entertainment Weekly 

