[Video] Harry Styles Celebrates The Release Of His New Album By Singing With Stevie Nicks

Harry Styles celebrated the release of his latest album, ‘Fine Line,’ over the weekend, and while fans in attendance got to hear the album in its entirety, it was the surprise guest that Styles performed with that had fans really excited. Styles brought in his childhood idol and friend, Stevie Nicks, to perform a duet of the Fleetwood Mac hit, ‘Landslide.’

The special performance at The Forum in Los Angeles saw Harry Styles perform his entire new album, going through each track in order. He said it will most likely be the only time he performs the entire album, joking “I have more than 10 songs now. If somehow you know any of the words already, please do join in.” While fans were excited to get a glimpse of the new album, it was the performance with Nicks that had everyone talking.

This was not the first time Styles has performed with Stevie Nicks. The two also did the same duet during Nicks’ 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. These two clearly have a special bond, and lucky for fans that means plenty of duets to come by these two in the future.

Via People