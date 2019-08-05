A Harry Potter Pop-Up Bar Opens In Dallas

Calling all witches, wizards and muggles. There’s a Harry Potter themed bar opening this month in Dallas.

The Whipersnapper located at 1806 McMillan Ave. in Dallas is being transformed into a Harry Potter pop-up bar from August 8th till September 7th. During that time the bar will be called ‘The Leaky Cauldron’, the same name as the pub that doubles as the entrance to Diagon Ally.

The pop-up bar will open the day before ‘Leaky Con’ the Harry Potter convention that is taking place from August 9th to the 11th at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The Leaky Cauldron will feature themed drink menu and photo opportunities. Better bust out those robes and wands because dressing up is encouraged. The Leaky Cauldron will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 PM to 2AM.

Via: Guidelive