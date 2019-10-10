Hardcore Guns N' Roses Fan Banned For Life From Shows

October 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
GNR

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features

A long time, hardcore fan of Guns N' Roses has found himself banned from their shows for life.  

While waiting in line before their concert in Wichita, Kansas, Rick Dunsford was removed and informed he had been banned for life.  

Apparently, at some point demos from the band's "Chinese Democracy" era started to leak online.  And Dunsford allegedly bought a 19-disc collection of these demos, giving people the idea that Dunsford was the one who leaked them.  

Dunsford took to social media to comment on what had just taken place.  "So today I flew out to Wichita, KS to see my favorite band Guns N’ Roses!" he began. "Today would be my 33rd time seeing them!" 

"Well I was just pulled from the line and told if I ever come to a Guns N’ Roses show again that I’ll be arrested! I was gonna escorted off the property and told I’m done."

So far the band has yet to release any kind of official statement regarding Dunsford's ban.  

-story via tonedeaf.thebrag.com 

Tags: 
Guns N' Roses
GNR
superfan
banned
Concerts
Music
News
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes