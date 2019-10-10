Hardcore Guns N' Roses Fan Banned For Life From Shows

A long time, hardcore fan of Guns N' Roses has found himself banned from their shows for life.

While waiting in line before their concert in Wichita, Kansas, Rick Dunsford was removed and informed he had been banned for life.

Apparently, at some point demos from the band's "Chinese Democracy" era started to leak online. And Dunsford allegedly bought a 19-disc collection of these demos, giving people the idea that Dunsford was the one who leaked them.

Dunsford took to social media to comment on what had just taken place. "So today I flew out to Wichita, KS to see my favorite band Guns N’ Roses!" he began. "Today would be my 33rd time seeing them!"

"Well I was just pulled from the line and told if I ever come to a Guns N’ Roses show again that I’ll be arrested! I was gonna escorted off the property and told I’m done."

So far the band has yet to release any kind of official statement regarding Dunsford's ban.

-story via tonedeaf.thebrag.com