Happy/Sad Day At Globe Life Park Today For Billy Kidd!

It was a Happy/Sad day at Globe Life Park today.

Happy because it’s opening day! It’s another start to baseball season and the Rangers take on the Cubs. Sounds like a good time to me!

Sad because it’s the last ever opening day at Globe Life Park. The Rangers will be moving into their new park just across the street. It will be an indoor facility which sounds awesome when it comes to enjoying the AC in July and August in Texas.

But still, I’ll always have a fondness for the old Globe Life Park. I saw a lot of games there and even a couple of World Series appearances. Here’s hoping to see playoff baseball in the new park next year.

Go Rangers!

Check out my pics!