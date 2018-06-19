Happy Birthday Dirk! The Big 4-0!
June 19, 2018
How is it possible that our Dirk is 40-years-old?!
Happy Birthday to the big man, our favorite power forward, and overall great human!!!
Join us in wishing @swish41 of the @dallasmavs a HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY #MFFL pic.twitter.com/jauKel4ctB— NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2018
It wouldn't be right if we didn't find some old pics of Dirk.
“I feel good still for 40. Mentally, I’m probably 30, body-wise I’m 50, so it kind of evens out at 40.” - Dirk Nowitzki— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 19, 2018
Happy 40th birthday to Dirk Diggler aka The Big Mummy aka one of the greatest power forwards of all-time. https://t.co/55p8lXOznw pic.twitter.com/ED7wacjm38
He may be 40, but he still plays like he's 20! Here's to another year under your belt!