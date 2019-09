Just about every award show honors those who we’ve lost in the past year.

During the Emmy Awards, pop singer Halsey performed during the shows in memoriam tribute. She did a piano rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s hit song ‘Time After Time’. Halsey definitely nailed it; check out her performance down below.

Video of Emmy 2019 In Memoriam | EMMYS LIVE! 2019

Via: Rolling Stone