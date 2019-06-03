Hallmark Will Debut Their First Christmas Movies Of The Year This July

It's almost that time of the year again folks, Half-way Christmas!

There are some people out there who just can't wait for the holiday season and the Hallmark channel wants to help them start celebrating a little early. This year they're going to debut their first two Christmas movies of the year in early July.

Entertainment Weekly has learned that Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere "Christmas Camp" on July 7 at 9 p.m. A whole week later on July 13 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel will show "A Merry Christmas Match". In recent years Hallmark has started a tradition of debuting new Christmas movies during its halfway-to-Christmas event. You'll probably start seeing more Christmas movies on TV during the summertime in the years to come.

Do you like celebrating Christmas early, or do you think we should wait till after Halloween to start watching Christmas movies?