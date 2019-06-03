Hallmark Will Debut Their First Christmas Movies Of The Year This July

June 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Christmas Stuff

Photo by Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

It's almost that time of the year again folks, Half-way Christmas! 

There are some people out there who just can't wait for the holiday season and the Hallmark channel wants to help them start celebrating a little early. This year they're going to debut their first two Christmas movies of the year in early July. 

Entertainment Weekly has learned that Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere "Christmas Camp" on July 7 at 9 p.m. A whole week later on July 13 at 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel will show "A Merry Christmas Match". In recent years Hallmark has started a tradition of debuting new Christmas movies during its halfway-to-Christmas event. You'll probably start seeing more Christmas movies on TV during the summertime in the years to come.

Do you like celebrating Christmas early, or do you think we should wait till after Halloween to start watching Christmas movies? 

Tags: 
Hallmark Channel
Christmas Movies
Half Way Christmas
July

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes