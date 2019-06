Halle Berry refuses to give up in the Hot Ones "challenge"!

The Hot Ones challenge is where someone is interviewed while eating hot wings and tries to go all the way to the end!

Halle Berry took it like a champ! You can see sweat on her face and she tells the world that sweat is dripping from her boob! HAHAHAHA!

Video of Halle Berry Refuses to Lose to Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Could you do it?