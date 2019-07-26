Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Kanye West’s Sunday Service Version Of ‘Don’t Speak’

Kanye West’s Sunday Service has attracted a lot of attention since he started doing the weekly service earlier this year. The service has attracted many A-list celebrities, and may have a new guest joining soon. Gwen Stefani went to social media to praise Kanye West’s Sunday Service after seeing video of a gospel version of her hit song with No Doubt, ‘Don’t Speak.’

Gwen Stefani posted a clip of the gospel choir’s version of her song to her Instagram page on Wednesday. While they didn’t sing the song with original lyrics, Stefani praised the choir for their work. In the modified version done by the choir, the group sings “Lord speak, we know your words bring healing / the pain was real we're feeling / please help us 'cause it hurts."

In her post, Stefani wrote, “My goodness my heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don’t Speak / Lord Speaks. I'm in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye's Sunday Service." She continued by thanking Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian, before asking if she could get the full version of the song.

While there was no official response from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian made sure to spread the love, replying to Stefani with emoji’s. Kanye West has been holding his weekly Sunday Service since the beginning of the year. It has attracted many celebrities, and created a number of headlines. Now it has gained another supporter in Gwen Stefani.

Via Yahoo!