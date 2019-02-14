A Guy Showed Up To The Deep Ellum Dog Park Covered In Peanut Butter

When was the last time you lost a bet? Was it during the Super Bowl or when you thought Post Malone was going to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards last Sunday?

Doesn’t matter what you’re betting on, it just matters that you follow through on your bet.

That’s exactly what this guy from Dallas did. Right now there’s a picture going around of a guy at the Deep Ellum dog park that is quite odd. He told everyone at the bark park that he lost a bet. No one is quite sure what bet he made, its what he had to do after losing that everyone’s talking about.

The guy showed up to the dog park wearing nothing but his underwear and was covered head to toe in peanut butter. Don’t believe us? Check out the photo below we’re not making this up. He let all of the dogs at the park have a taste of him.



How do scrub off that much peanut better? Where do you get that much peanut butter? This picture is giving us more questions than answers. Does his car smell like peanut butter now? Did his friends he made the bet with go with him to the park? If so, why didn’t they record a video of him at the park? How many dogs were at that park that day? We deserve some answers.

According to some of the comments on Facebook, the guy in peanut butter told bystanders he lost a bet during the Super Bowl. The picture has since been shared more than 800 times and has received more than 400 comments.

Doesn’t matter who you are, no one can win every bet they make. That is unless you’re Biff Tannen from Back to the Future Part II.