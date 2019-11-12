Guy Performs Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ Continuously Until Someone Tells Him To Stop

If you can play a classic Queen song on the piano, why stop?

One guy challenged himself to play Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ until someone told him to stop. YouTuber Joe Jenkins is known for making tons of piano tutorial videos and thought this challenge would surely make the internet laugh.

Jenkins recorded a live video of himself playing outside, in the cold on a miniature piano. After more than an hour and a half of playing the same song over and over again, a group of people asked him to please stop, and he did.

Check out the video of his non-stop performance of ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ down below.

Video of Playing &#039;Don&#039;t Stop Me Now&#039; until somebody stops me

Via: AV Club