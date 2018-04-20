Guy in KISS Make Up Rocks Out at Foo Fighters Concert

Sometimes the fans know how to shred on the guitar.

The Foo Fighters played in Austin earlier this week, and Dave Grohl brought a fan up to play the guitar. Little did he know the guy in KISS make up would be such a rock star. Grohl referred to the kid as KISS guy while he played 'Monkey Wrench" on stage for the crowd. KISS guy even brought his own guitar pick and added a few solos to the song. It wasn't till the end of the song that KISS guy revealed his as Yayo Sanchez, of Austin Texas.

Grohl even forgot a couple of words to his own song he was so blown away by the random fans performance. You can check out the performance below. Will you be attending the Foo Fighters show when they come to town?