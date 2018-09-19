Man Celebrates His 35th Birthday With A Whataburger Photo Shoot

The older we get, the less and less we have themed birthday parties. That wasn't going to stop this Texan.

Hector Cuellar Jr. wanted to spend his 35th birthday taking pictures with his favorite fast food snack, Whataburger. He surrounded himself with burgers, fries and spicy ketchup. He even had a giant order number made with his age on it and a happy birthday banner in Whataburger colors.

The next time you want to celebrate your birthday no matter how old you are, head to Whataburger.

Check out the pictures Cuellar took down below.

Via: KXAN