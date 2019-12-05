Guns N Roses, DJ Khaled, And Maroon 5 To Headline Super Bowl Music Fest In Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV.

Before these two signers hit the stage, there will be a few more artists performing. Leading up to the big game, Guns N Roses, DJ Khaled, And Maroon 5 will perform at the Super Bowl Music Fest.

The three-day fest will take place on Thursday, January 30th at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. DJ Khaled will kick things off on Thursday, followed by Guns N’ Roses on Friday, January 31st. Maroon 5 will close things out on Saturday, February 1st along with a special guest that's yet to be announced.

Tickets for the Super Bowl Music Fest go on sale Monday, December 9th.

Via: Rollingstone