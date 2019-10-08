Watch Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Locomotive’ For The First Time In 27 Years

October 8, 2019
Billy Kidd
Slash and Duff McKagan

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Fans of Guns N’ Roses saw a very rare performance on Monday night.

The band busted out one of their deep cuts while in Wichita Kansas. Guns N’ Roses performed their song ‘Locomotive’ for the first time in over 27 years. 

Though the song is part of their 1991 album ‘Use Your Illusion II’, Axl and Slash originally wrote the song during the sessions for ‘Appetite For Destruction’. The last time GNR played ‘Locomotive’ was when they were in Tokyo on February 20th, 1992. There’s no word whether or not the song will be a part of the bands set list going forward. 

Check out the video below of Guns N’ Roses playing ‘Locomotive'.

Via: Loud Wire

