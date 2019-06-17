Guns N’ Roses Extends Their U.S. Tour

Looks like Guns N’ Roses is going to be spending some extra time on the road this fall.

The band has just announced that they’re extending their U.S. tour and added 8 new dates. They even added two nights at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Axl and Slash are going to be stopping by North Texas anytime soon. They are currently scheduled to play two weekends in Austin for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. If you don’t feel like paying to see them in Austin, the closest they get to North Texas is Oklahoma City.

Check out all their tour dates down below.

Guns N’ Roses 2019 Not In This Lifetime tour dates

Sep 25: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 28: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 01: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 04: Austin City Limits Music Festival, TX

Oct 07: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 11: Austin City Limits Music Festival, TX

Oct 13: Manchester Exit 111 Festival, TN

Oct 15: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 18: Guadalajara Estadui Jalisco, Mexico

Oct 20: Tijuana Estadio Caliente, Mexico

Oct 23: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Oct 25: New Orleans Voodoo Music Festival, LA

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Vivint Home Arena, UT

Nov 01: Las Vegas Colosseum At Caesars Palace, US

Nov 02: Las Vegas Colosseum At Caesars Palace, US

Via: Louder Sound