Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan’s Daughter Shares Revealing Photo

September 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses

Credit: Imagn/© Admedia, Inc

Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan’s 19-years old daughter, Mae McKagan posted a sexy Instagram photo showing off her body to fans.

She did not caption the picture, but simply used a heart emoji with the photo.

A post shared by Mae McKagan (@maemckagan) on

Many of her followers commented on her photo. Praising her for her stunning looks and beauty.

Her mother, Susan Holmes McKagan liked the photo, and her father Duff McKagan shared a similar photo on his official Instagram account.

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH! #Repost @susanholmesmckagan ・・・ @maemckagan ❤️ bts @elle_mexico ~ so sweet and flattered by the teams inspo too --#minime #maemckagan #ellemagazine

A post shared by Duff --McKagan (@officialduffmckagan) on

He posted an astonishing photo of his daughter and his wife.  He shared his thoughts about his daughter’s face similarity with his lovely wife.

