Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan’s Daughter Shares Revealing Photo

Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan’s 19-years old daughter, Mae McKagan posted a sexy Instagram photo showing off her body to fans.

She did not caption the picture, but simply used a heart emoji with the photo.

-- A post shared by Mae McKagan (@maemckagan) on Sep 25, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

Many of her followers commented on her photo. Praising her for her stunning looks and beauty.

Her mother, Susan Holmes McKagan liked the photo, and her father Duff McKagan shared a similar photo on his official Instagram account.

He posted an astonishing photo of his daughter and his wife. He shared his thoughts about his daughter’s face similarity with his lovely wife.

