Guitar Signed By Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Eric Clapton, and Many Others To Be Auctioned Off

Former Fairport Convention guitarist Jerry Donahue suffered a terrible stroke back in 2016. His friends and colleagues lent their support to raise money for him.

Jerry played for several different artists throughout his career including Robert Plant, Elton John, George Harrison and Bonnie Raitt.

Now a Vintage V58JD the guitar Jerry was known for playing, has been making its rounds and fetching some high profile autographs that includes Sir Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Steve Winwood, Mark Knopfler, Pete Townshend, Brian Wilson, Albert Lee, David Gilmour, Joe Brown, Richard Thompson and Dave Pegg.

According to Jerry’s old bandmate Dave Pegg, they just wanted to raise some money to help Jerry.

“It all started when I had a call from guitarist Matt Worley, another close friend of Jerry’s. He’d acquired Jerry’s signature guitar with the idea to have a few big names sign it so we could raise some money for him.”

The guitar will go to auction later this year on December 11th. No one is quite sure how much the guitar will go for; there are still a few signatures that will be added including, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, ELO icon Jeff Lynn, former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

How much do you think this guitar will fetch?

Via: Music Radar