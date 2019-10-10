Guillermo From ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Will Be In Dallas This Month For A Lookalike Contest

October 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Guillermo Rodriguez

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Newsletter Features

This Monday one of the funniest late-night show sidekicks will be in Dallas.

Guillermo Rodriguez from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will be holding a lookalike contest at Mariano’s Hacienda in Dallas. Guillermo will be out next week touring America in search of his doppelganger. 

He’s stopping by Dallas on October 14th, then Chicago on the 15th, Pittsburgh on the 16th and Philadelphia on the 17th. Mariano’s Hacienda is known for being the home of the world's first frozen margarita machine. If you think one of your friends looks like Guillermo send them over to Mariano’s at 6300 Skillman, Guillermo will be there from 6 to 8 PM. 

Via: Lake Highlands Advocate

 

Tags: 
Dallas
Mariano’s Hacienda
Guillermo Rodriguez
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Doppleganger
Lookalike Contest

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes