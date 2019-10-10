Guillermo From ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Will Be In Dallas This Month For A Lookalike Contest

This Monday one of the funniest late-night show sidekicks will be in Dallas.

Guillermo Rodriguez from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will be holding a lookalike contest at Mariano’s Hacienda in Dallas. Guillermo will be out next week touring America in search of his doppelganger.

He’s stopping by Dallas on October 14th, then Chicago on the 15th, Pittsburgh on the 16th and Philadelphia on the 17th. Mariano’s Hacienda is known for being the home of the world's first frozen margarita machine. If you think one of your friends looks like Guillermo send them over to Mariano’s at 6300 Skillman, Guillermo will be there from 6 to 8 PM.

Via: Lake Highlands Advocate