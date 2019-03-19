Disney World Will Now Offer Mermaid Classes At Select Resorts

Disney sure knows how to make your wildest dreams come true.

Haven’t you always wanted to know what it’s like to be Ariel from the Little Mermaid and swim under the sea?

Now a few Disney World resort hotels can teach you how, as they will be offering Mermaid School to their guests.

Yes, Mermaid School, any guest between the ages of 4 and up can be apart of Disney's new mermaid classes. During this hour-long class, each student that signs up will be fitted with a swimmable tail and will learn how to swim like mermaids by instructors from The Mermaid Academy in Orlando, Florida.

Mermaid School is being offered on select dates at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.

Classes are starting at $50 a person (plus tax). Guests can book their spots for Mermaid School starting mid-March by calling 407-WDW-PLAY.

Via: New York Post