Ground Stop Issued At DFW & Love Field

DFW and Love Field are both under a ground stop Wednesday afternoon.

The FAA confirms the ground stop occurred after air traffic controllers were forced to evacuate from the DFW Terminal Radar Approach Control, which manages airspace across most of North Texas, after a report of smoke in the building, possibly from ongoing construction work.

The DFW DPS are responding to the alarm.

Dallas Love Field later sent out a tweet saying all flights are currently delayed.

