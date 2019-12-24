Green Day Donates $2,000 To Help Pay For Damages Done To Denny’s After Punk Rock Show

This punk rock band just got an early Christmas present.

Earlier this month a punk band called WACKO played an impromptu show inside a Denny’s banquet room. What no one expected was their fans to trash the restaurant and cause thousands of dollars worth of damages.

The group was asked to leave by the manager and the 17-year-old high school student who booked the band to perform in the banquet room, was asked to pay $1,800 worth of damages.

Punk shows at Denny’s 20/20 -- my condolences go out to the manager, she had no idea what she was getting into pic.twitter.com/bF9Dck1J7m — Samuel (@tattyzaddy) December 15, 2019

17-year-old Bryson Del Valle and WACKO then started a GoFundMe page to help pay for everything. After videos from the show went viral the band and Del Valle were treated with a surprise donation of $2,000 from fellow California rock band Green Day.

Green Day shared a tweet of a screenshot of their donation and thank you.

father of all grilled cheese ---- https://t.co/FuRu4Z400K — Green Day (@GreenDay) December 21, 2019

Via: Kerrang