Aaron Rodgers Had A Quick Cameo In The Latest Episode Of Game Of Thrones

May 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Aaron Rodgers

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

This season of Game of Thrones has probably featured more celebrity cameos than any season before it. So far we’ve seen Rob McElhenney from ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, Martin Starr from ‘Silicon Valley’ and singer Chris Stapleton. 

Now it has been officially confirmed that season 8 episode 5 features Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. For the past week Rodgers has been leading the media on that he will be featured this season. After the episode aired the Packers QB posted a picture of himself in full costume on Instagram. 

It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight #--------

A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on

During a behind the scenes recap of S8 E5 executive producer D.B. Weiss points out that if you look closely you can spot Aaron Rodgers somewhere in the background. So far fans have pointed out several characters that could be Rodgers.

Did you spot Aaron Rodgers or do you think he’s hiding somewhere else during the episode? 

Via: Fox News

